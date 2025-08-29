‘Japan’s Tech, India’s Talent Led to Expansion of Economic Ties,’ Says Japan’s PM Shigeru Ishiba During PM Modi’s Visit

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, on Friday, noted that Japan's technology and India's raw talent can make an outstanding blend of economic cooperation. Ishiba, while addressing the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that Japan has played a key role in the 'Make in India' initiative.

"Japan's advanced technology and India's outstanding talent complement each other, leading to a dramatic expansion of our economic ties. Many Japanese companies are playing a key role in Make in India initiative, with cooperation extending globally. Today, the signing of new cooperation documents between our companies demonstrates Japan's firm commitment to further its investment in India and to strengthening cooperation. It is clear evidence that we are steadily building our supply chain centred around our two nations," the Japanese PM said.

Ishiba said that cooperation is also underway between both countries in the Artificial Intelligence, space and clean energy sectors.

"Key initiatives include promoting people-to-people exchanges, leveraging technology and markets under Prime Minister Modi's self-reliant India policy, and collaborating in critical sectors like semiconductors and biofuels. Efforts are also underway in AI, space, and clean energy. Both governments support these initiatives, aiming for resilient supply chains and economic security in an uncertain global economy," he said.

Ishiba further said that he wished to see growth in the cooperation and people-to-people ties.

Ishiba also recounted his visit to Varanasi and praised the intermingling of technology and culture.

"I wish to see our bilateral cooperation continue to develop in the future. To achieve this, I will outline three key initiatives- promotion of people-to-people exchanges. Six years ago, I visited Varanasi and met some really hardworking people there... I was overwhelmed by India's energy for growth. The fusion of technology and the market is the second initiative. Many Japanese companies are working together on the construction of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail... Maruti Suzuki, which entered India 40 years ago, now commands a significant market share," he said.