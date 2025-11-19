Jio Expands Free Google AI Pro Plan to Offer Latest Gemini 3 Model

Gemini AI Pro Free: Jio on Wednesday announced significant enhancements to its Jio Gemini offer with the rollout of Google Gemini 3. These enhancements are part of the Jio Gemini Pro Plan, available free for 18 months to all Jio Unlimited 5G customers.

The upgrade primarily marks two major changes: the shift from a youth-only offer to the entire eligible Unlimited 5G user base, and the inclusion of Google's newest Gemini 3 model. Google unveiled its latest artificial intelligence model, Gemini 3, yesterday.

With this expansion, telecom company Jio said every eligible Jio Unlimited 5G user can enjoy 18 months of the Gemini Pro Plan, valued at Rs 35,100, absolutely free.

According to Jio, these propositions reinforce its commitment to democratising access to advanced AI for every Indian. These facilities can be instantly activated on MyJio via the "Claim Now" banner. The offer is available with immediate effect.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), through Reliance Intelligence Limited, and Google had earlier announced an expansive strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across India, "empowering consumers, enterprises, and developers in line with Reliance's AI for All vision".

This collaboration brings together Reliance's "unmatched scale, connectivity, and ecosystem reach with Google's world-class AI technology."

Together, these initiatives aim to democratisise access to AI and strengthen the digital foundation for India's AI-driven future. Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries Limited, while announcing the partnership last month, had said, "Reliance Intelligence aims to make intelligence services accessible to 1.45 billion Indians. Through our collaboration with strategic and long-term partners like Google, we aim to make India not just AI-enabled but AI-empowered - where every citizen and enterprise can harness intelligent tools to create, innovate and grow."

