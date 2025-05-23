Jio Gaming Recharge Plans: How Much They Cost and How to Use Them

Reliance Jio has announced a flurry of new prepaid plans, aimed at promoting cloud gaming in India. The Mukesh Ambani-led telecom company has rolled out as many as five new recharge packs with free access to its JioGames Cloud cloud gaming service. Jio says these plans will make “high-quality, console-grade” gaming more accessible to its customers across devices.

Reliance JioGames Cloud Recharge Plans

— The entry-level plan in the company’s new gaming-centric recharge packs costs ₹49. It brings 10MB of data and three days of free access to JioGames Cloud, allowing users to play a wide range of games on any device without the need for high-end hardware like a gaming console.

— The next plan costs ₹98 and provides seven days of free JioGames Cloud access. It also bundles 10MB of data and requires an active base plan for benefits such as voice calls and more internet data.

— Jio’s ₹495 plan could appeal to most gamers as it offers JioGames Cloud access for 28 days. Its benefits are also better, providing customers with 1.5GB of daily data, 5GB of bonus data, and 100 SMS per day for the entire validity. Not just that, this plan also gives them access to JioCinema, JioHotstar, and Fancode for 28 days. The company’s services, such as JioTV and JioAI Cloud, are also bundled.

— The ₹545 plan is at the top of the list, offering customers 2GB data per day and 5GB of bonus data for 28 days. The rest of its benefits are the same as the ₹495 plan, meaning customers get access to JioGames Cloud, JioCinema, JioHotstar, JioTV, JioAI Cloud, and Fancode for the entire validity of the pack.