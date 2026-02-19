JioHotstar and OpenAI Join Hands to Make Streaming Conversational

New Delhi: The way Indians watch entertainment is about to change. JioHotstar, the popular streaming platform, has announced a partnership with OpenAI to bring a ChatGPT-powered voice assistant into its app. The move promises to turn content discovery from a tiring scroll into a simple conversation.

For years, streaming has been a passive experience: you open the app, browse through endless menus, and finally settle on something to watch. This new integration aims to solve that “what to watch” dilemma by letting viewers simply speak their intent. Whether it’s asking for a family-friendly film, highlights from a cricket match, or something quirky like movies about twins, the AI assistant understands context, mood, and cultural nuance to deliver meaningful suggestions.

The technology works across languages, making it accessible to millions of users who prefer Hindi or regional tongues over English. It also extends beyond movies and shows. During live sports, fans will be able to ask for scores, key moments, or player highlights without leaving the stream.

Speaking at the announcement, Uday Shankar, Vice Chairman of JioStar, said the partnership represents a “fundamental reimagining of the entertainment experience,” embedding AI at the very core of how audiences discover and engage with stories. He noted that AI will disrupt every part of the media chain, from production to monetization, and JioHotstar wants to lead that transformation.

Fidji Simo, CEO of Applications at OpenAI, added that the collaboration changes entertainment from passive consumption to active engagement. “Viewers can move seamlessly from watching to asking, from curiosity to context, and from exploration to recommendation,” she said, highlighting how AI can make streaming feel more personal and intuitive.

The rollout will begin with select features and expand in phases. Beyond the app, the integration will also appear inside ChatGPT itself, meaning users who ask for entertainment suggestions there will receive contextual recommendations and direct streaming links from JioHotstar’s catalogue.

