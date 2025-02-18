JioHotstar Subscription Now Available as Complimentary Benefit for Jio Users, But Conditions Apply

JioHotstar, the new streaming platform that combines the services of Star India-owned Disney+ Hotstar and Viacom18-owned JioCinema, was introduced last week with a new logo and a wide catalogue of movies, series, and documentaries. It follows the same subscription pricing as Disney+ Hotstar, giving customers access to premium content starting through tiers that cost as much as ₹1,499 annually. However, Jio customers can get JioHotstar’s subscription as a complimentary benefit but there is a caveat.

JioHotstar plan for Jio customers

The complimentary benefit of JioHotstar Premium will be available only when a Jio prepaid user tops up their number with the new ₹949 plan. Reliance Jio’s ₹949 prepaid recharge plan bundles the ad-supported subscription of JioHotstar, valid for 90 days. Its primary benefits include unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB of 4G data per day. Customers also get access to unlimited 5G internet as part of the plan.

Jio’s new plan slashes the overall cost for customers planning to buy JioHotstar’s Mobile subscription, which costs ₹149 for three months and ₹499 annually. It offers unlimited access to live sports, such as cricket, tennis grand slams, and premiere leagues, Indian movie digital premieres, Hotstar Specials programmes, Star serials before TV telecasts, and Disney+ Originals, among others. This plan, however, allows streaming on a single mobile phone at a time with advertisements.

Ad-free JioHotstar plan

Those looking for an ad-free experience with up to 4K video streaming can go for the Premium plan, which costs ₹299 a month, ₹499 for three months, and ₹1,499 yearly. This plan also supports streaming on four devices, including TVs, simultaneously.