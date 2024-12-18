JioTag Go Tracker Launched, Lets Users Find Tagged Items on Android Phones

Reliance Jio has launched JioTag Go, an online tracking device for Android smartphones. Claimed to be the first such device in India, the JioTag Go works with Google’s Find My Device network, allowing users to tag items such as keys, wallets, luggage, gadgets, and purses among other things to receive their location information. JioTag Go is an Android counterpart of the JioTag Air, which the company launched earlier this year for Apple device users.

JioTag Go price in India

A single unit of the Jio TagGo costs ₹1,499, but customers can use coupons to receive a flat 5 per cent discount. The JioTag Go comes in black, white, yellow, and orange colour options. Customers can buy the JioTag Go from Amazon, JioMart, Reliance Digital, and MyJio Stores.

JioTag Go features

The coin-sized tracking device from Jio integrates with Google’s Find My Device network through the official app that comes pre-installed on Android smartphones and other devices. Pairing it involves a simple process as the JioTag Go automatically pops up on supported devices once it is turned on. Users can add as many JioTag Go devices as they can to their account using the Find My Device app.

“Once paired, just attach the JioTag Go to your important items, and you can easily track them wherever they are,” the company said on its website.