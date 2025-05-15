Just When It Gets Good - BAM! YouTube’s New Ads Hit You at Worst Time

Just When It Gets Good - BAM! YouTube’s New Ads Hit at the Worst Time | Image: Unsplash

Artificial Intelligence is creeping into every corner of our lives, and now, it’s coming for your video time. YouTube’s latest move? Letting AI decide the worst possible moment to show you an ad. No joke. Just as you're fully immersed, laughing, crying, or holding your breath, YouTube’s new “Peak Points” algorithm will drop an ad right when the video hits its emotional high. The company announced this bold and controversial feature during its Upfront event in New York and calls it Peak Points

Powered by Google’s Gemini AI, “Peak Points” scrubs videos in real-time, hunting for emotionally charged moments- think surprise engagements, tearful goodbyes, nail-biting crime series- and drops an ad bombshell right after the emotional climax. The goal? To capture you at your most vulnerable, engaged, and receptive.

For advertisers, it’s a dream. For viewers? Not so much.

Imagine you're watching your favourite thriller and you are now to see the face of the criminal who for seasons was not even your last guess. Just as the killer is about to turn and the suspense music swells, BAM, an ad for tooth sensitivity. You sit stunned, trying to process the moment while YouTube serves up a discount code. It's not just jarring; it can be infuriating.

The strategy is inspired by what marketers call emotion-based targeting, a controversial yet increasingly popular approach. Research suggests that ads placed during emotional peaks are more memorable. But is that a compelling enough reason to derail a powerful narrative just to sell shampoo or toothpaste?

Those in disagreement say that this is one step too far- a surgical strike on human sentiment, orchestrated by code. It’s no longer enough to fight autoplay or pre-rolls; now, we battle the algorithm's power to detect our emotions and monetise them in real time.