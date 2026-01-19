Lava Blaze Duo 3 Launches With Two Screens, 50MP AI Cameras

Lava has launched the Blaze Duo 3, its new smartphone featuring two displays. In addition to the main display, Lava’s new phone features a secondary AMOLED display that can show notifications, play music, and serve as a viewfinder for taking selfies using the rear camera, eliminating the need to unlock the phone.

Lava Blaze Duo 3 price in India

The new Lava Blaze Duo 3 has a single memory variant, priced at ₹16,999. It is now available from Amazon in Moonlight Black and Imperial Gold colours.

Lava Blaze Duo 3 specifications

Featuring support for 5G connectivity on both SIM cards, the Lava Blaze Duo 3 boasts a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED main display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 1.6-inch AMOLED rear display. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor, paired with an IMG BXM-8-256 GPU. It has 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of internal storage with no support for expandable storage.

The Lava Blaze Duo 3 runs Android 15, with the company promising at least the Android 16 update and two years of security updates. Featuring a 7.5mm body, the smartphone houses a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast wired charging. The charger is bundled with the phone. For photography, the Blaze Duo 3 packs a 50MP AI camera that uses a Sony IMX752 sensor and an 8MP selfie camera. However, the 50MP rear camera can be used as a front camera when using the secondary display.