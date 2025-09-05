Lava Bold N1 5G With Android 15 Launched, Starts at ₹7,499

Lava’s ever-expanding budget phone portfolio now includes a new model called Bold N1 5G. According to the company, the Lava Bold N1 5G is its most affordable 5G phone, offering a clean Android 15-based software with one Android OS upgrade and two years of security updates. The Lava Bold N1 5G also supports 4K video recording—something that is uncommon at this price segment.

Lava Bold N1 5G price in India

The latest Lava Bold N1 5G is priced at ₹7,499 for the base variant, which comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The higher model with 128GB of memory is priced at ₹7,999. The Bold N1 5G comes in Champagne Gold and Royal Blue colours and will be available starting September 23, at which point customers will be eligible for a ₹750 bank discount.

Lava Bold N1 5G specifications

The Lava Bold N1 5G features a 6.75-inch HD+ 90Hz LCD and is powered by the Unisoc T765 SoC. It comes with 4GB of RAM (plus 4GB virtual RAM) and up to 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For photography, the phone is equipped with a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The camera supports various modes, including Portrait, Night, Pro, and Slow Motion, and can record videos at up to 4K/30fps.