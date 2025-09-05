Updated 5 September 2025 at 17:33 IST
Lava Bold N1 5G With Android 15 Launched, Starts at ₹7,499
Lava has introduced a new phone, Bold N1 5G, offering a clean software and 4K video recording.
Lava’s ever-expanding budget phone portfolio now includes a new model called Bold N1 5G. According to the company, the Lava Bold N1 5G is its most affordable 5G phone, offering a clean Android 15-based software with one Android OS upgrade and two years of security updates. The Lava Bold N1 5G also supports 4K video recording—something that is uncommon at this price segment.
Lava Bold N1 5G price in India
The latest Lava Bold N1 5G is priced at ₹7,499 for the base variant, which comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The higher model with 128GB of memory is priced at ₹7,999. The Bold N1 5G comes in Champagne Gold and Royal Blue colours and will be available starting September 23, at which point customers will be eligible for a ₹750 bank discount.
Lava Bold N1 5G specifications
The Lava Bold N1 5G features a 6.75-inch HD+ 90Hz LCD and is powered by the Unisoc T765 SoC. It comes with 4GB of RAM (plus 4GB virtual RAM) and up to 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.
For photography, the phone is equipped with a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The camera supports various modes, including Portrait, Night, Pro, and Slow Motion, and can record videos at up to 4K/30fps.
The Bold N1 5G is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, although it ships with a 10W charging adapter. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. It also features an in-display fingerprint scanner and has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.
