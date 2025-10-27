Lava Shark 2 Launched With 50MP AI Cameras, Priced at Under ₹7,000

Lava has a new phone for customers looking for their next daily driver on a budget. The new Lava Shark 2 is the latest addition to the company’s Shark series, bringing a tall and smooth display, clean Android software, and 50MP cameras powered by AI.

The Shark 2 is a successor to the Shark, which was launched earlier this year. “With SHARK 2, we are building upon the success of SHARK 4G to further strengthen Lava’s 4G portfolio,” said Sumit Singh, Head of Product at Lava International.

Lava Shark 2 price in India

Available in a single memory and storage variant, the Lava Shark 2 costs ₹6,999. It comes in Eclipse Grey and Aurora Gold colours.

Lava Shark 2 specifications

Shipped with bloat-free and clean Android 15-based software, the Lava Shark 2 boasts a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate. An octa-core Unisoc T7250 processor, clocked at 1.8GHz, powers Lava’s new phone, while graphics are handled by a Mali-G57 MP1 GPU. It has 4GB of RAM, but you can extend it up to 4GB virtually. You get 64GB of in-built storage, but a microSD card slot lets you expand it by up to 2TB. The phone supports two nano-sized SIM cards alongside a microSD card.

For photography, the Lava Shark 2 has a 50MP main camera, which the company says uses AI algorithms for better clarity and stability capabilities. It is assisted by two more sensors, the details of which have not been provided by the company. The selfie camera, residing inside a punch-hole on the display, houses an 8MP sensor. The Lava Shark 2 has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric security. The connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB-C. Keeping the lights on is a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging using the bundled adapter.