Lava Shark 5G Budget Smartphone Launched at Rs 7,999: Price, Specs and More

Homegrown brand Lava, in its line of budget phones, has added a new member dubbed Lava Shark 5G smartphone. Priced at Rs 7,999, the Shark 5G is a 5G phone that claims to deliver performance without compromising on everyday usability and style.

Lava Shark 5G is available for purchase starting today across Lava’s retail network and its official e-store. It comes in two colour options -Stellar Gold and Stellar Blue. The smartphone boasts a stylish glossy back finish that matches its impressive specifications.

At the heart of the Lava Shark 5G is the UNISOC T765 Octa-Core 5G processor built on a 6nm architecture, paired with 4GB RAM (expandable up to 8GB via virtual RAM) and 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone features a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes equipped with a 13MP AI rear camera and a 5MP front camera for selfies.

Backed by a 5000mAh battery, the Shark 5G is supported by 18W fast charging with a 10W charger included in the box. Many high-end phones that price exorbitantly also cut back on charger and ship without one. Lava Shark 5G , despite being a budget phone also stands out with IP54 water and dust resistance, a rare inclusion in this price segment.