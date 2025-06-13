This 5G Android Phone Brings a 120Hz Smooth Display for Under ₹8,000

Updated 13 June 2025 at 15:41 IST
If you are looking for a budget smartphone with a smooth display, Lava has a new option. It has launched the Lava Storm Lite, a new 5G smartphone that packs a tall display with a 120Hz refresh rate to make animations look like a breeze, alongside a splash-proof body and an Android 15-based software — all for under ₹7,000.
The new Lava Storm Lite 5G starts at ₹7,999 for the model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. However, the company said this is a limited-period price and the original price remains unclear. It comes in Astral Blue and Cosmic Titanium colours and will go on sale starting June 24 on Amazon.
The new Lava Storm Lite 5G is the first phone to come with MediaTek’s latest entry-level 5G chipset. It is powered by a Dimensity 6400 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM. It offers up to 128GB of internal storage, alongside support for a microSD card. The Lava Storm Lite 5G boasts a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate. Its custom skin is based on Android 15, with the company claiming no bloatware in the OS.
For photography, the Lava Storm Lite 5G packs a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX752 sensor on the back and an 8MP camera on the front. The phone uses a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, but you also have the face unlock functionality. The Lava Storm Lite 5G has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast wired charging through a USB-C port. Other connectivity options on the phone include Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, and GPS + GLONASS.
Published 13 June 2025 at 15:37 IST