This 5G Android Phone Brings a 120Hz Smooth Display for Under ₹8,000

If you are looking for a budget smartphone with a smooth display, Lava has a new option. It has launched the Lava Storm Lite, a new 5G smartphone that packs a tall display with a 120Hz refresh rate to make animations look like a breeze, alongside a splash-proof body and an Android 15-based software — all for under ₹7,000.

Lava Storm Lite 5G price in India

The new Lava Storm Lite 5G starts at ₹7,999 for the model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. However, the company said this is a limited-period price and the original price remains unclear. It comes in Astral Blue and Cosmic Titanium colours and will go on sale starting June 24 on Amazon.

Lava Storm Lite 5G specifications

The new Lava Storm Lite 5G is the first phone to come with MediaTek’s latest entry-level 5G chipset. It is powered by a Dimensity 6400 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM. It offers up to 128GB of internal storage, alongside support for a microSD card. The Lava Storm Lite 5G boasts a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate. Its custom skin is based on Android 15, with the company claiming no bloatware in the OS.