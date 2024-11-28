Lava Yuva 4 Budget Smartphone Launched in India For Under ₹7,000

Lava International on Thursday announced the launch of Yuva 4, its latest entry-level smartphone that offers features such as a high refresh-rate display, a bloat-free operating system, and a large battery. The Lava Yuva 4 also comes with the company's free home service feature, through which customers can get the device serviced and repaired without leaving their homes. Lava's new smartphone will appeal to customers who want the essentials of a smartphone without going deep into their advanced versions.

"The latest addition, Yuva 4, embodies our commitment to delivering a seamless user journey, featuring new age design concepts and better value," said Sumit Singh, Head-Product at Lava International.

Lava Yuva 4 price in India

The new Yuva 4 starts at ₹6,999 for the variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It also has a higher variant with 128GB of storage, but its price is unclear currently. Lava said the Yuva 4 will be available through the company's retail outlets, without specifying the details. That also hints that the smartphone may not be available online. The Lava Yuva 4 has three colours: Glossy White, Glossy Purple, and Glossy Black.

Lava Yuva 4 specifications

The new Lava Yuva 4 is a 4G smartphone, boasting a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel that can refresh at up to 90Hz. It also has a punch-hole design, which includes an 8MP selfie camera inside. The Yuva 4 uses an octa-core Unisoc T606 chip, paired with 4GB of RAM. However, the smartphone supports virtual dynamic RAM expansion of up to 4GB. The Lava Yuva 4 runs Android 14, with the company claiming that it is free of any bloat or unnecessary apps. Customers get up to 128GB of internal storage on the smartphone, but they can use a microSD card to expand the available space.