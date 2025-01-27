Published 19:02 IST, January 27th 2025
Lava Yuva Smart Launched With Entry-Level Specifications
Featuring support for dual SIM cards, the new Lava Yuva Smart offers only 4G connectivity due to hardware limitations.
Lava has launched Yuva Smart, its new smartphone with entry-level specifications such as a Unisoc chip and Android 14 (Go edition) software. The new Lava phone costs under ₹10,000, appealing to customers who do not want to spend much on their latest device and will not mind trade-offs. Here are all the details about the new Lava Yuva Smart.
Lava Yuva Smart price
The new Lava Yuva Smart costs ₹6,000, but the company said this is an introductory price. That means it will reverse to its higher, original price in future. It comes in Glossy Blue, Glossy Lavender, and Glossy White colourways. It will be available from Amazon and Flipkart.
Lava Yuva Smart specifications
Featuring support for dual SIM cards, the new Lava Yuva Smart offers only 4G connectivity due to hardware limitations. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc 9863A chip, paired with 3GB of RAM. However, customers can expand the RAM capacity virtually by up to 3GB. The smartphone has a single 64GB storage option but supports a microSD card of up to 512GB. Lava claims the smartphone offers a clean Android experience, but since it uses Android 14 (Go edition) — a trimmed-down version of Android 14, users should not expect it to run heavy apps. Instead, it is suitable for Go edition apps, such as YouTube Go, Gmail Go, and Maps Go, all of which come preloaded on the phone.
The Lava Yuva Smart has a 13MP main camera and an unspecified secondary camera. The company claims users have access to artificial intelligence tools that can elevate the photography experience. The cameras support HDR, Portrait, and Night modes, as well. For selfies, it houses a 5MP camera inside the waterdrop-style notch. The Lava Yuva Smart packs a 5000mAh battery and comes with a 10W bundled charger. Its power button doubles as a fingerprint sensor, but users can unlock the phone through face unlock, too.
