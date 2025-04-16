Lenovo’s New Legion Tower 5i With NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU Is a Next-Gen Gaming Powerhouse

Lenovo has launched Legion Tower 5i, its latest desktop that utilises an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics processor to offer a high-end gaming experience. It is the first custom-to-order (CTO) desktop in India, giving users flexibility in choosing the processor, the particular GPU model, storage, accessories, and even the software.

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i price

The Legion Tower 5i is available at a starting price of ₹1,79,990 from Lenovo’s online store or the Lenovo Exclusive Store outlets across India. The company claims the deliveries will be “fulfilled within 20 days of order.”

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i specifications

Buyers can choose from the range of up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 GPUs for their end-to-end personalised Legion Tower 5i. The company claims the desktop CPU offers “stunning visuals, faster frame rates, and AI-enhanced performance across gaming and creative workloads,” no matter the hardware combination.

Gamers will see ultra-high FPS in AAA titles, alongside having real-time streaming abilities. The RTX 50 GPUs offer advanced ray tracing for the best gaming experience. Similarly, those involved in the production of videos and other creative works can utilise AI-assisted workflows to streamline their work. The same GPUs equip the Legion Tower 5i with creator-grade rendering for quick output delivery.

The Legion Tower 5i uses a 30L Eclipse Black chassis, featuring a tool-less glass side panel to allow future upgrades. It has quiet thermals and support for Wi-Fi 7 and 2.5G Ethernet for “seamless” connectivity. The desktop features Nahimic 3D audio by SteelSeries for an immersive audio experience while gaming or creating a video.