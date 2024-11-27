Leverage Emerging Tech To Safeguard National Security: Deputy NSA Ravichandran

Deputy National Security Advisor T V Ravichandran on Wednesday highlighted the importance of leveraging emerging technologies to safeguard national security and tackle complex cyber-security challenges. He said this in his keynote address at an event organised by the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) here.

Bharat CISO's Conclave and Bharat Cybersecurity Startup Exhibition, key components of the Bharat National Cybersecurity Exercise (Bharat NCX) 2024, were inaugurated on Wednesday.

Organised by the NSCS in collaboration with Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), these landmark events highlighted "India's commitment to enhancing cyber-security resilience, fostering innovation, and promoting collaboration across sectors", the NSCS said in a statement.

Ravichandra, a 1990-batch IPS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, delivered the keynote address.

He highlighted the "importance of leveraging emerging technologies" to safeguard national security and tackle complex cyber-security challenges, the statement said.

The event saw gathering of top executives, including chief information security officers (CISOs), chief technology officers (CTOs), chief risk officers (CROs), and other influential leaders from government bodies, critical infrastructure sectors, and private enterprises.

The conclave was aimed at exchange of knowledge, strategic dialogue and exploration of cutting-edge solutions to fortify the nation's cyber-security ecosystem.

It underscored the critical importance of unified leadership and cross-sector collaboration in safeguarding India's digital infrastructure and advancing robust, forward-looking cyber-security framework for the nation.

In the inaugural address, Lt Gen M U Nair (retd), National Cyber Security Coordinator, emphasised the need for "proactive measures" and "multi-sector collaboration" to combat evolving cyber threats.