LG Launches ‘Essential Series’ Home Appliances in India, Targets Mass Market

Shortly after ringing the opening bell for its successful initial public offering in India, LG Electronics India has launched the “Essential Series,” a new line of home appliances designed specifically for Indian households. The lineup, claimed to have been developed after extensive consumer research with over 1,200 families, marks LG’s first major initiative in long time.

The series includes four products: a frost-free double-door refrigerator, a fully automatic top-load washing machine, a room air conditioner with energy control features, and a convertible oven with Indian auto-cook menus. Prices start at around ₹18,000, with nationwide availability beginning November 2025.

Hong Ju Jeon, President of LG Electronics India, said the new lineup “addresses the real needs of Indian families with appliances built for local conditions.” The company said the products are designed around two ideas, “Made in India” and “Made for India,” to strengthen its local manufacturing footprint.

The refrigerator comes with frost-free technology and a 20% larger vegetable compartment, catering to bulk grocery buyers. The washing machine features a dust- and humidity-resistant motor with low-pressure fill technology for Indian water conditions. The new air conditioner includes “Energy Manager+,” which lets users monitor consumption through a “You Decide Your Bill” feature, and “Diet Mode+,” designed to optimize energy use in small and medium rooms. The convertible oven supports Indian recipes with modes for air frying and convection cooking.

The launch comes shortly after Samsung announced its “AI Home” ecosystem in Mumbai, which integrates appliances, smart devices, and services through AI and IoT. While Samsung is betting on premium connectivity to drive growth, LG appears to be focusing on volume expansion by targeting mid-market consumers seeking durable, India-ready appliances.