LG Launches Wallpaper TV at CES 2026, Claims It Is World's Thinnest

Ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, LG has introduced the OLED evo W6, bringing back its “Wallpaper” OLED concept, a panel designed to sit flush on a wall, and pairing it with a wireless-first setup that moves ports and source connections off the TV. The company is also claiming the W6 is the world’s thinnest “True Wireless” OLED TV. However, whether this claim stands will likely depend on how rivals define wireless AV links and how thickness is measured.

At the hardware level, LG says the W6 has a “9mm class” body made possible through miniaturisation and a reworked internal architecture, along with an improved wall mount meant to keep the screen tight to the wall edge-to-edge. Instead of routing HDMI and other inputs directly to the panel, LG places them on a separate “Zero Connect Box” that can sit up to 10 meters away, leaving the display itself cleaner to install and easier to integrate into a room’s layout. The practical trade-off is that performance now relies heavily on the stability of that wireless link in real homes with interference, multiple devices, and varied room layouts.

On picture quality, LG is anchoring the 2026 OLED lineup around “Hyper Radiant Color Technology,” which it says improves blacks, colour, and brightness while lowering reflections. LG also claims the W6 is its brightest OLED yet, citing “Brightness Booster Ultra” and stating luminance up to 3.9 times higher than “conventional OLEDs,” though such comparisons typically hinge on testing methods and baseline definitions. The company adds that the panel is engineered for low reflectance and points to an Intertek “Reflection Free with Premium” certification. Processing is handled by the Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3, with LG claiming a more powerful NPU and a dual-engine approach designed to reduce noise without sanding away natural texture.

LG is also pushing software features like Gallery+ ambient visuals and a gaming spec list that includes 4K 165Hz support, VRR certifications, and low-latency modes. LG is leaning on webOS personalisation via Voice ID, plus integrated assistants, including Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot for AI features. It also claims that the system is protected by “LG Shield,” positioned as a security layer with encryption and safeguards.

