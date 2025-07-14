Linda Yaccarino Resigned Just Days After Sharing Quote on Success: What Could Possibly Go Wrong? | Image: Reuters

Just days after posting a cryptic quote about the “arrogance of success,” Linda Yaccarino officially stepped down as CEO of X, the social media company owned by Elon Musk.

In her farewell post, Yaccarino wrote- “I’m incredibly proud of the X team — the historic business turnaround we have accomplished together has been nothing short of remarkable.”

Yaccarino’s exit marks the end of a two-year run at X during which she was tasked with stabilising X, reviving advertiser trust and helping Musk with his vision of X turning into an “everything app.”

But her resignation comes amidst the ongoing turmoil in the company.

Yaccarino’s Exit Follows Grok AI Scandal

Just weeks before Yaccarino’s resignation, X’s Grok AI assistant- a major part of company’s AI push came under fire for generating antisemitic content, including referring to itself as “MechaHitler” in user replies. The controversial outputs sparked public backlash, and while X engineers say the issue has since been resolved, the damage had already been done.

Though Yaccarino’s departure post made no mention of the Grok incident, the timing has raised eyebrows.

Another media report now also suggests that Elon Musk did not find Yaccarino fit for a leadership role within the company’s AI ventures. Reportedly, Musk never gave Yaccarino the full authority to exercise her role as CEO at the company.

A Quote with Many Possible Meanings

Adding to the entire speculation of what could possibly go wrong is a post from Yaccarino posted just days before stepping down from CEO position.

“The arrogance of success is to think that what you did yesterday will be sufficient for tomorrow.”

It now reads less like a motivational post and more like a candid reflection or perhaps, a quiet goodbye.

What Happens Next at X?