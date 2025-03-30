Looking for a Gaming Phone Under ₹20,000? Check Out Options From POCO, iQOO, and Realme

While every smartphone is capable of running games, the kind of graphics it can support depends on its hardware. A higher-priced smartphone means better hardware, which helps support graphics-intensive games such as Battlegrounds Mobile India and Garena Free Fire Max. Smartphones costing ₹15,000 and above come with fast processors, displays, and software to facilitate playing AAA titles. Customers looking for an option in the sub-₹20,000 segment can choose from multiple options.

Brands such as iQOO, Realme, and POCO offer good smartphones under ₹20,000. These phones have 5G processors, AMOLED displays with a high refresh rate, high-resolution cameras, and long-lasting batteries with fast charging technology. Here are some options customers can check out:

iQOO Z9s 5G

Launched last year, the iQOO Z9s 5G can offer a good gaming experience for under ₹20,000. It boasts a 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 1800 nits. A MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor powers the smartphone, which offers up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It comes with Android 14-based Funtouch 14 but can be upgraded to Android 15. The software packs tools that optimise the phone’s hardware for games and help navigate games better. The smartphone has 50MP cameras and houses a 5500mAh battery with 44W fast charging, giving nearly a day of charge to play games. The iQOO Z9s 5G is available for ₹19,999.

Realme P3 5G

The Realme P3 5G was launched earlier this month, alongside the P3 Ultra 5G. It boasts a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR, and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chip, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. This phone runs Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0, which packs various nifty tools to ensure a good gaming experience. With 50MP cameras on its back, the Realme P3 5G houses a 6000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. The Realme P3 5G starts at ₹16,999.

POCO X6 Pro 5G