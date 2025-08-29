Luminous Launches EDGE, India’s First Smart Audio Portable Power Station

Luminous Power Technologies has entered the portable energy market with EDGE, a new brand aimed at users seeking mobile, reliable power solutions. The debut product, EDGE GO 1500, combines a portable yet rugged power station with an integrated 90W audio system, positioning itself as a versatile option for work, travel, and entertainment.

The entry model P700 starts at ₹29,999, with the flagship EDGE GO 1500 system priced at ₹1,14,999. Available exclusively on Amazon India and the Luminous eShop, EDGE reflects the company's digital-first strategy. The company also said the offline experiential rollouts are planned in the coming months.

The device offers 1200W output, a 1120Wh capacity, and supports up to 12 devices simultaneously. It features fast charging, reaching full capacity in 90 minutes, and integrates LiFePO4 battery technology for durability and safety, promising over 3,000 charging cycles.

"Consumers today expect energy solutions that are intelligent, portable, and environmentally responsible. With this launch, Luminous not only addresses those needs but also sets new standards for innovation and consumer-focused design in the energy solutions market," said Preeti Bajaj, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of Luminous Power Technologies at the launch event.

Alongside power, EDGE includes built-in speakers, Bluetooth connectivity, and wireless microphones, targeting creators and professionals who need both energy and entertainment on the go. The product line is BIS-certified, solar-ready, and IP34 splash-resistant, with a five-year replaceable warranty and nationwide service support across 350+ centres.