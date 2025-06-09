macOS 26 Tahoe Announced at Apple's WWDC 2025—What's New for Mac Users

Apple's next macOS software is called macOS 26 Tahoe. While keeping in line with the new nomenclature for its operating systems, Apple has found Tahoe — a scenic lake in California — as the name for the Mac software. With Liquid Glass design language at the helm, macOS 26 brings new app icons, translucency in menus and windows, and more fluidity in animations. But the biggest update is aimed at the productivity tools on the Mac — which it is known for.