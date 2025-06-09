Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Tech News /
  • macOS 26 Tahoe Announced at Apple's WWDC 2025—What's New for Mac Users

Updated 9 June 2025 at 23:38 IST

macOS 26 Tahoe Announced at Apple's WWDC 2025—What's New for Mac Users

Apple has announced macOS 26, called Tahoe, at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025.

Reported by: Shubham Verma
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
macos 26
macOS 26 has been launched at the WWDC 2025. | Image: Apple

Apple's next macOS software is called macOS 26 Tahoe. While keeping in line with the new nomenclature for its operating systems, Apple has found Tahoe — a scenic lake in California — as the name for the Mac software. With Liquid Glass design language at the helm, macOS 26 brings new app icons, translucency in menus and windows, and more fluidity in animations. But the biggest update is aimed at the productivity tools on the Mac — which it is known for.

macOS 26 Tahoe features

With what Apple's Craig Federighi calls a fresh and timeless design, macOS 26 Tahoe brings new widgets, a revamped dock, and a new gaming experience on the Mac. The menu bar is now completely transparent, while the Control Center now features expanded widgets — just like the iPhone. Apple has also introduced Live Activities to macOS 26 to give you real-time updates from your iPhone apps like Zomato, Swiggy, and Uber.

Developing…

Published 9 June 2025 at 23:38 IST