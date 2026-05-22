Malaysia to Restrict Under-16s From Social Media Platforms Starting June 1

Malaysia is set to introduce new regulations from June 1 requiring online platforms to limit account registration by users under the age of 16, as the country accelerates its push to reduce children's exposure to harmful digital content.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) announced the measures on Friday, outlining a framework that places the compliance burden squarely on online service providers. Platforms will be required to implement stronger content governance, effective reporting and response mechanisms, advertiser verification measures, and labelling of manipulated content where appropriate. A grace period for implementation will be provided, though the commission has not specified its duration.

The regulations are part of a broader effort by the Malaysian government to establish age-appropriate protections and restrictions for high-risk features on online platforms. Malaysia has, in recent years, significantly stepped up scrutiny of social media companies following a documented rise in harmful online content. The categories of concern as identified by Malaysian authorities span a wide spectrum: online gambling, scams, child pornography and grooming, cyberbullying, and content related to race, religion, and royalty.

Age verification for users is also planned for this year, a move that follows a global wave of similar legislation. Australia passed some of the most sweeping restrictions in late 2024, banning children under 16 from social media platforms entirely. France, the United Kingdom, and several US states have introduced comparable measures with varying degrees of enforcement. In India, the southwest state of Goa has also ordered a ban on social media for users under 16. Malaysia's approach aligns with this trajectory, though the grace period provision suggests the government is prioritising platform cooperation over immediate punitive action.

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The practical challenge, as regulators worldwide have discovered, lies in enforcement. Effective age verification requires either identity document checks at registration, which raises data privacy concerns, or third-party age assurance tools, which carry their own reliability limitations. How Malaysia resolves this tension will determine whether the June 1 framework results in meaningful protection for children or becomes another set of rules that platforms nominally comply with, whilst circumventing in practice.

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