Published 10:46 IST, September 26th 2024

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta reveals Orion VR Glasses at Meta Connect

Facebook owner Meta Platforms showed off its first working prototype of augmented-reality glasses, called Orion, during its annual Connect conference. The Orion glasses are made of magnesium alloy and powered by custom silicon designed by Meta.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Meta Orion VR Glasses
Meta Orion VR Glasses | Image: Image: Meta
  • 4 min read
10:46 IST, September 26th 2024