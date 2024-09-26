Published 10:46 IST, September 26th 2024
Mark Zuckerberg's Meta reveals Orion VR Glasses at Meta Connect
Facebook owner Meta Platforms showed off its first working prototype of augmented-reality glasses, called Orion, during its annual Connect conference. The Orion glasses are made of magnesium alloy and powered by custom silicon designed by Meta.
Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Meta Orion VR Glasses | Image: Image: Meta
