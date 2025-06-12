Meta AI Now Lets You Edit Videos Like a Pro

Meta AI’s latest feature is video editing, letting you use predefined templates with different backgrounds, music, and effects to produce professional-grade videos. Meta said the new AI-based video editing tool will be free to access for a limited time through the Meta AI app, Meta.AI website, and even the Edits app.

Meta’s AI video editing tool

Based on the Movie Gen AI model, the new AI video editing tool lets you add and remove different elements in a video, such as the foreground, background, colours, music, filters, and effects, using text prompts. While you cannot reimagine a video using text prompts, Meta says this ability will be made available later this year.

For instance, you could change what you are wearing in a video using text prompts on Meta AI. To edit, upload a video to the Meta AI app, website, or Edits app, then choose from over 50 editing prompts to tweak the video. When you have chosen a prompt, Meta AI will edit your video “to match the selected scenario.” However, the current version supports up to 10-second videos as part of free access. Meta has not said if there is a cap on the number of videos for a day or if a pricing model will be used to extend the video duration.

AI-edited videos can be directly shared on Facebook and Instagram. You can also share the videos directly to the Discover feed in the Meta AI app and on Meta.AI web.

“We built this feature so that everyone can experiment creatively and make fun, interesting videos to share with their friends, family and followers,” said Meta, adding that it designed the tool to change the way creators make content on its platforms.