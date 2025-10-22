Meta Boosts Online Scam Defenses with New Tools for Seniors

Meta, the technology giant that owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has announced a significant rollout of new safety features designed to combat the rising threat of online scams, with a particular focus on protecting older adults. The move comes as criminal networks continue to evolve their tactics to trick users out of money and private information across its platforms.

The new protections introduce a critical safeguard within WhatsApp. Users engaging in a video call with an unknown contact who requests screen-sharing will now receive a prominent, instant warning message. This feature directly addresses a common scam technique where criminals pressure victims to share their screen to steal sensitive data, such as bank details or secret codes, allowing users to terminate the attempt immediately.

Furthermore, Meta is piloting a smarter defence system within Messenger. Leveraging advanced Artificial Intelligence, this system is designed to identify and flag messages that exhibit characteristics of a scam from new contacts. If a suspicious communication is detected, the app will issue a warning, provide actionable safety tips, and recommend steps like blocking the suspicious account, giving users tools to take control of their security.

To simplify and strengthen account access across its core applications - Facebook, Messenger, and WhatsApp - Meta is now supporting "Passkeys." This modern authentication method allows users to sign in safely using their device's built-in security features, such as fingerprint, facial recognition, or a PIN. This drastically reduces the risk of account takeover, as it makes it significantly harder for identity thieves to gain unauthorised access.

The company is also emphasising a collaborative, global approach to tackling fraud, working closely with law enforcement and government bodies. In India, Meta is a key partner in the government's ‘Scams Se Bacho’ (Save Yourself from Scams) campaign, producing accessible video safety advice specifically tailored for senior citizens. This community focus is complemented by their support for the Saksham Senior program, which educates older people in India on safe technology use.

Internally, Meta maintains specialised teams that proactively hunt down and disrupt major criminal networks, including those operating scam centres in regions like Myanmar and Cambodia. Their aggressive action led to the shutdown of approximately 8 million accounts linked to these centres in the first half of 2025 alone. They have also taken steps against over 21,000 accounts that were found impersonating official customer support staff, a common deceitful tactic.

Meta’s advice to older adults remains straightforward: users should never share personal financial details in response to unexpected contact and are urged to recognise pressure tactics as a major warning sign. The company stresses the importance of pausing and consulting a trusted family member or friend before responding to any urgent or panic-inducing request. Families are also encouraged to actively assist older relatives in setting up Passkeys and routinely reviewing their security settings using the Security Checkup feature on Facebook and Instagram.