Meta Launches Llama 4: Everything You Need to Know & How to Use It

Meta has announced releasing its newest open-source AI models, Llama 4 Scout and Llama 4 Maverick, as a significant push to further develop its leadership in generative AI. The models are currently accessible for download at llama.com and Hugging Face, with expanded access via Meta's partners imminent in the days ahead.

“We aim to develop the most helpful and useful models while protecting against and mitigating the most severe risks. We built Llama 4 with the best practices outlined in our Developer Use Guide: AI Protections”, the blog mentioned.

What is Llama 4?

Llama 4 is the strongest open-source AI model that Meta has developed to date. It is intended to enable developers, businesses, and users to develop smarter apps, better solve intricate issues, and communicate more naturally via chatbots and assistants.



Meta states, "We continue to believe that openness drives innovation and is good for developers, good for Meta, and good for the world."



Where You Can Try It

People can now try out Meta AI with Llama 4 on WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram Direct, and the Meta.AI website. According to the company, this represents the start of a new era in AI-enhanced communication and productivity aids.

Type your question directly in chat, and Meta AI powered by Llama 4 will answer with smarter, more useful results.

How to Use Llama 4

Meta highlighted the versatility of the new models. The models are designed to converse naturally, solve unseen problems, and take generalized actions, paving the way for more advanced AI applications across industries.

Visit llama.meta.com or Hugging Face.

Download Llama 4 Scout or Maverick.

Begin creating personalized AI tools, chatbots, or embed in apps.

Meta also has multi-modal capabilities (image + text) and enterprise-scale APIs in development, which make Llama 4 a versatile tool for future AI.

“Whether you’re a developer building on top of our models, an enterprise integrating them into your workflows, or simply curious… Llama 4 Scout and Llama 4 Maverick are the best choices for adding next-generation intelligence to your products.” the blog wrote.

What’s Next