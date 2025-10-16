Meta Revives Local Job Listings on Facebook Marketplace: What It Means for Job Seekers

Amidst ongoing layoffs and growing uncertainty caused by AI automation in workplaces, Meta is turning its Facebook Marketplace into a platform for local job opportunities, giving users, especially young adults, a way to find entry-level work in their own communities.

The company announced in a blog post that it is bringing back “Jobs on Facebook,” a feature that had quietly disappeared a few years ago. People can discover and apply for local jobs directly through Facebook Marketplace, Groups, and Pages.

Users will now see a dedicated “Jobs” tab inside Marketplace, where they can explore listings nearby. These listings include trade, service, and entry-level positions, and can be filtered by job type, distance, or category. Job posts will also appear inside relevant career-focused Groups and on local business Pages.

Just like in LinkedIn, the job seekers can message employers directly through Messenger to ask questions, send details, or schedule interviews. Each listing links back to the company’s Facebook Page, allowing applicants to do a bit of background research before applying.

Meta says the feature is designed to be simple, local, and inclusive. Facebook will also offer personalised job recommendations based on what users search and browse.

Employers can post openings through Facebook Marketplace, their Page, or Meta Business Suite, and reach a wide audience without needing a dedicated hiring platform. The listings are public and visible to all Facebook users aged 18 and above.

Meta says this move is about bringing back the community feel that Facebook was originally built on - connecting people not just through posts and photos, but through real-life opportunities.