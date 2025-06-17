Meta Oakley Smart Glasses to Arrive on June 20: Everything You Need to Know

Meta’s next big hardware release is not a phone or a headset, it is a pair of smart glasses. This time, however, the company has not teamed up with Ray-Ban. Instead, we see a partnership with Oakley- the brand famous amongst serious rider wearers. The two have come together to a preview a new smart glasses for June 20.

Andrew Bosworth, Meta's CTO, posted a short teaser showing the Meta and Oakley logos next to each other, not the spectacles. It was joined by an Instagram post by Oakley that says, "The next evolution is coming on June 20."

While the details on these glasses are scarce for now, we can expect the duo to introduce a more intelligent and sportier frame. Oakley smart glasses will be a new iteration of Meta's smart glasses that will focus on sports and performance this time.

The upcoming smart glasses could be tougher and there are speculations that Meta may use Oakley's Sphaera frame in making. It is a sleek frame mostly work by sports lovers. From the past rumours, we can expect the Meta smart glasses to come with a built-in camera most likely placed in the middle of the device. It may support better sound for listening with your ears open.

Overall, Meta is expected to reveal a smart glass that will probably focus on content that makes you feel like you're there, hands-free controls, and remaining connected without having to pull out your phone.

Why Oakley?

EssilorLuxottica is an Italian company that owns both Oakley and Ray-Ban. Choosing Oakley is an easier and convenient option for Meta. The company didn't have to go for a new partner; they merely chose a sibling brand with a different look.