Updated 22 September 2025 at 15:55 IST

Meta's AI System Llama Approved For Use by US Government Agencies

US government agencies will be able to use Meta Platforms' artificial intelligence system Llama, a senior administration official said, as the Trump

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Meta's AI system Llama approved for use by US government agencies
The U.S. government agencies will be able to use Meta Platforms' artificial intelligence system Llama, a senior administration official said, as the Trump administration pushes to integrate commercial AI tools into government operations.

The General Services Administration, the government's purchasing arm, will add Llama to its list of approved AI tools for federal agencies, said Josh Gruenbaum, the GSA's procurement lead, in an interview ahead of announcing the initiative.

Agencies will then be able to experiment with Llama, a free tool, with GSA's assurance that it meets the government's security and legal standards.

Llama is a large language model capable of processing data, including text, video, images and audio.

GSA has also signed off in recent months on AI tools from Meta's competitors, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google, Anthropic and OpenAI. The companies agreed to sell their paid products at steep discounts and meet the government's security requirements, GSA has said.

"It's not about currying favour," Gruenbaum said when asked whether tech executives are giving the government discounts to get President Donald Trump's approval. "It's about that recognition of how do we all lock in arms and make this country the best country it could possibly be."

Federal agencies will be able to deploy the tool to speed up contract review or more quickly solve information technology hiccups, among other tasks, he said.

Read More: Meta Launches Llama 4: Everything You Need to Know About the New Open-Source AI Models

Published By : Priya Pathak

Published On: 22 September 2025 at 15:55 IST

