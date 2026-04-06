Meta Said to Cut 200 More Jobs in Fresh Layoffs Amid AI Push

Meta is reportedly preparing another round of layoffs, with around 200 employees set to be impacted as the company continues to restructure its workforce around artificial intelligence.

The job cuts are expected to affect roles in Silicon Valley, particularly in Burlingame and Sunnyvale, with filings indicating that 124 positions in one location and 74 in another will be eliminated. The layoffs are scheduled to take effect later in May.

This is not an isolated move. It is part of a broader pattern.

Another round in an ongoing restructuring

According to a new report, the latest cuts follow multiple rounds of layoffs earlier this year. In January, Meta reduced more than 1,000 roles in its Reality Labs division, while additional job cuts in March impacted teams across recruiting, sales, and operations.

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Reports have also suggested that the company has been evaluating deeper reductions, with some estimates pointing to potential workforce cuts of up to 20 per cent, although no final decision has been confirmed.

At the same time, Meta’s overall headcount remains substantial, with around 79,000 employees as of the end of 2025.

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AI is driving the shift

The layoffs come as Meta sharply increases its investment in artificial intelligence. The company is expected to spend between $115 billion and $135 billion this year, largely on AI infrastructure such as data centres and servers.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been clear about the direction. The company is reducing team sizes in certain areas while relying more on AI tools to improve efficiency and automate tasks.

This reflects a broader shift across the tech industry, where companies are cutting roles in traditional functions while aggressively hiring for AI-related positions.

Not just cost-cutting

While layoffs are often framed as cost-cutting measures, Meta’s current strategy appears more structural. The company is reallocating resources. Roles tied to legacy operations, manual processes, or slower growth areas are being reduced, while investment flows into AI research, infrastructure, and high-end technical talent.