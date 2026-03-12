Meta Temporarily Closes Its Tel Aviv Office In Response to Ongoing Middle-East Unrest

Meta has announced a temporary closure of its office in Israel. | Image: Reuters

Meta has temporarily shut its office in Tel Aviv, Israel, as tensions continue to escalate across the Middle East. The company has asked employees to work remotely while it monitors the security situation in the region.

The move comes amid growing instability following the ongoing conflict involving Israel and Iran, which has led several global companies to reassess operations and employee safety in the region.

Employees asked to work remotely

Meta said the decision was taken as a precautionary step. Staff working out of the Tel Aviv office have been instructed to switch to remote work until further notice.

The company has not announced a timeline for reopening the office and said it will continue to evaluate conditions before resuming normal operations.

Like many global technology companies, Meta maintains a presence in Israel for engineering, product development, and artificial intelligence research.

Israel’s role in Meta’s global operations

Meta’s Israeli operations are an important part of the company’s broader technology ecosystem. Teams in the country have historically worked on areas such as AI systems, ad technology, cybersecurity tools, and infrastructure development.

Israel has become a key hub for global tech companies over the past two decades, hosting research and development centres for firms including Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, and Nvidia.

Tech companies respond to regional tensions

Meta’s decision reflects a broader trend among multinational companies adjusting their operations due to security concerns in the region.

While most companies have not announced long-term closures, many are shifting to remote work models temporarily to ensure employee safety.

The situation also highlights how geopolitical tensions in the Middle East can affect global technology operations, particularly as Israel has become one of the world’s most important centres for startup development and AI research.