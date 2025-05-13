Meta to Launch Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses in India on May 19, Price Starts at Rs 29,990 | Image: Image from Meta

Meta Ray-Ban is coming to India. The company has announced the India launch of its smartglasses with availability to kick-off from May 19. The pricing starts at Rs 29,990 with pre-orders already open via Ray-Ban’s official website. The glasses will also be available in select Ray-Ban retail stores across the country.

Developed in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica, these smart glasses, mark Meta’s foray into merging wearable fashion with cutting-edge technology. Equipped with Meta AI, the glasses are designed to act as an intelligent assistant capable of performing a variety of tasks. Users can ask questions about their surroundings, receive live translations, send and receive messages, make phone calls, and access real-time information - all through voice commands and without needing to touch their smartphones.

One of the standout features of the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses is the integration of live translation services. As of now, the glasses support offline translations in English, French, Italian, and Spanish, allowing users to understand and communicate in different languages even without an internet connection. However, Meta has not yet introduced support for any Indian languages, but we can expect that soon since it is now debuting in India.

In addition to communication and translation features, the glasses offer audio streaming capabilities. Users will be able to stream music and audio through popular services such as Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Shazam.

Since their global debut in 2023, Meta has sold around 2 million pairs of the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, highlighting strong consumer interest in the growing segment of wearable technology. The launch in India marks a key milestone in Meta’s expansion into foreign markets.