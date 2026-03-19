Meta’s High-Stakes Play: Paying TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram Stars to Revive Facebook

New Delhi: Meta is taking an aggressive step to revive Facebook’s relevance in the creator economy. The company has unveiled Creator Fast Track, a program that directly pays influencers from rival platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram to post content on Facebook.

The offer is straightforward but bold- creators with at least 100,000 followers on one of those platforms will receive $1,000 per month, while those with over one million followers qualify for $3,000 per month. Beyond guaranteed pay, Meta promises boosted reach for Reels and immediate access to Facebook’s monetisation tools, giving creators a chance to earn even more once the program ends.

This move reflects Meta’s urgent need to reposition Facebook as a competitive hub for short‑form video and creator‑driven communities. Despite paying out nearly $3 billion to creators in 2025, its highest annual total ever, Facebook has struggled to attract younger audiences who prefer TikTok and YouTube. By offering cash incentives, Meta is effectively buying attention and importing audiences from platforms that have outpaced it culturally.

The timing is significant. Meta recently wound down its costly metaverse ambitions after billions in losses at Reality Labs, shutting Horizon Worlds’ VR version and laying off thousands of staff. With AI and mobile content now driving growth, the company is doubling down on areas where it sees traction. Creator Fast Track is less about generosity and more about survival: Meta is betting that paying established influencers will reignite Facebook’s fading influence and keep users engaged.

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Critically, this strategy raises questions about sustainability. Guaranteed payouts may attract creators in the short term, but whether Facebook can retain them once the payments stop remains uncertain. For now, Meta is signalling that it is willing to spend heavily to reclaim relevance in the fast‑moving creator economy even if it means leaning on stars from rival platforms to do it.

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