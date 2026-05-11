Meta’s Instagram to End Encrypted Chats Support: What the Big Privacy Shift Means for Users

Meta is preparing to end support for end-to-end encrypted messaging on Instagram, marking a major change in how private conversations work on the platform. The move comes as governments and regulators around the world continue to pressure tech companies to crack down on illegal and harmful content shared through encrypted services.

The company quietly updated its Help Centre earlier this year, confirming that “end-to-end encrypted messaging on Instagram will no longer be supported after 8 May 2026.” The feature was introduced as part of Meta’s broader push toward private communication across its apps, but the company is now stepping back from that plan on Instagram.

End-to-end encryption is a security system where only the sender and the receiver can read messages, view media, or listen to calls. Even the platform itself cannot access the contents of these chats. This type of encryption is widely used in secure messaging apps and has long been promoted as a key privacy tool for users.

However, authorities in several countries have argued that encrypted messaging can also make it harder to detect the spread of terrorism-related material, child abuse content, scams, or pirated media. Governments have increasingly pushed technology firms to create systems that allow stronger moderation and law enforcement access when necessary.

Advertisement

Meta had strongly defended encryption in the past. Back in 2019, the company publicly stated that “the future is private” while outlining plans to bring end-to-end encryption across Facebook and Instagram messaging. The rollout later expanded to Facebook Messenger in 2023, while Instagram received optional encrypted chats with plans to eventually make them the default experience.

That strategy has now changed.

Advertisement

According to multiple reports, Meta cited low user adoption of encrypted chats on Instagram as one of the reasons behind the decision. The company believes most users continued using standard messaging instead of turning on the optional encrypted mode.

For users, the biggest impact will be on chat privacy. Once the feature is removed, Instagram conversations may no longer have the same level of protection that prevents platforms or third parties from accessing message content under certain circumstances.

Meta says users whose chats are affected will receive instructions on how to download messages, photos, videos, and other shared media before the feature is discontinued. The company also noted that some users may need to update Instagram to the latest version to access download options properly.

The company has not yet clarified what will happen to older encrypted chats already stored on Instagram after support officially ends.

Importantly, this change does not affect WhatsApp, which will continue offering end-to-end encrypted messaging by default. WhatsApp remains one of Meta’s strongest privacy-focused messaging platforms despite growing regulatory scrutiny worldwide.

Digital rights groups and privacy advocates have criticised the broader trend of reducing encrypted communication tools, warning that fewer secure messaging options could weaken user privacy online. Many argue that encryption protects journalists, activists, businesses, and ordinary users from surveillance, hacking, and data misuse.