Microsoft Azure Global Outage Update: Services improving, Company Reveals What Triggered the Disruption

Microsoft has informed that the Azure services have now been restored and are working fine across the globe. Microsoft’s core cloud systems, Azure and Microsoft 365, suffered widespread disruptions on Thursday, leaving thousands of users unable to access services, log in, or even visit the company’s website.

According to the company, the problems started around 9:30 PM on October 29 and went on till 05:35 AM IST on October 30, 2025. The company, soon after the outage began, confirmed the issue and said that it was investigating the issue. Microsoft’s own status page later added that a “loss of availability of some services” had started around 12:00 p.m. ET, and that engineers were still examining the cause.

At the same time, Microsoft 365 users also faced login and connection issues. The company’s Microsoft 365 status account said it was investigating reports of people being unable to access 365 apps or the admin centre. “We’re rerouting affected traffic to alternate healthy infrastructure as a near-term resolution,” Microsoft said, adding that more details were being shared internally under incident code MO1181369.

Downdetector’s outage graph showed a sharp spike in complaints during the hour of disruption, with 59 per cent of users reporting website problems, 28 per cent reporting server connection errors, and 13 per cent unable to log in.

What Caused the Disruption?

Microsoft has said that the outage was the result of an "inadvertent configuration change." The company, on its Azure status page, said that an internal configuration change with Azure Front Door, which is the main global traffic router for many Microsoft services, was found to be faulty. Because the traffic router broke, a huge number of Microsoft services and customer apps could not connect properly, which is why users saw errors, timeouts, and slowness worldwide.

