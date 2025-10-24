Microsoft Brings Back the Spirit of Clippy With a New AI Character, Mico

If you’ve been around long enough to remember Clipp, Microsoft’s overly eager paperclip helper from the late ’90s, this news might make you smile. Two decades after quietly retiring the quirky assistant, Microsoft is giving the idea another shot, this time with a modern AI twist. Meet Mico, Copilot’s new virtual companion.

With a name that is a nod to Microsoft Copilot, Mico is a lively on-screen character that reacts in real time when you speak to it. Instead of Clippy’s blinking eyes and paperclip frame, Mico appears as a friendly, animated orb that listens, responds with expressions, and even changes colours to match the tone of your conversation. Microsoft says Mico will now be enabled by default in Copilot’s voice mode, although users can turn it off at any time.

The company describes Mico as “expressive, customisable, and warm” - a digital presence that adds life to your voice interactions. It’s designed to make AI chats feel more human and approachable. Microsoft is also introducing a Learn Live mode that helps users understand concepts instead of simply handing over answers.

"The new Mico 1 character – its name a nod to Microsoft Copilot – is expressive, customizable, and warm. This optional visual presence listens, reacts, and even changes colors to reflect your interactions, making voice conversations feel more natural. Mico shows support through animation and expressions, creating a friendly and engaging experience. Click here to meet Mico," Microosft says in a blog post.

Mico’s debut is part of a wider Copilot update. Microsoft is introducing group chats, allowing multiple people to collaborate with Copilot in a single conversation. There’s also a new memory feature, allowing the assistant to remember details about you to offer more personalised help.

And then there’s “real talk” mode, a fresh conversation style that makes Copilot more natural and less robotic- a throwback to its early, experimental personality. Microsoft says this mode is meant to encourage thoughtful, collaborative exchanges that “challenge assumptions with care.”