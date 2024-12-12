Microsoft Launches AirDrop-Like File Transfer Service in Windows for iPhone Users

Microsoft is the latest company trying to navigate Apple’s closed ecosystem to make it file-sharing between iOS and Windows more convenient and seamless. Devices running Windows 10 or Windows 11 can now exchange files with an iPhone through the Link to Windows app. While Windows PCs natively support the file-sharing option with Android phones, the expanded compatibility will allow iPhone users to share files without having to use a cable, cloud storage, or a third-party software.

In a post on the Windows Insider Blog, Microsoft has said that while iPhone users can download the Link to Windows app from the App Store and share photos, videos, and other files to a PC, users with a Windows machine can also send files to an iPhone by just right-clicking a file and then tapping Share > My Phone/Phone Link. The exchange of files, however, can be possible only when a Link to Windows connection is properly established between a PC and an iPhone.

However, the new sharing option for iPhone is available only to Windows Insider members – those running the test builds of Windows before their stable release. The Link to Windows app version 1.24112.73 or newer has the sharing ability, while the Phone Link functionality on the PC also needs to be on the latest version for sharing to work. Microsoft has mentioned that it plans to roll out the new iPhone file-sharing ability for more Windows users in the coming weeks.