Microsoft Launches Copilot Mode in Edge: What It Is and How to Use It | Image: Microsoft

Microsoft has added Copilot Mode to its Edge browser. The new AI-powered feature is said to help you co-pilot the web and not simply browse it. Microsoft already had Copilot built into programs like Word and Excel, but this is different. In Edge, Copilot Mode is like a browser working with you. It makes the interface easier to use, cuts out the noise, and puts conversations, search and navigation all in one input area.

“Today we’re introducing Copilot Mode in Edge, our first step in reinventing the browser for the AI age. My favorite feature is multi-tab RAG. You can use Copilot to analyze your open tabs, like I do here with papers our team has published in @Nature journals over the last year. And there is a lot more to come, including built-in actions so you can delegate tasks as you browse,” Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella announced on X.

To better understand the Copilot Mode take this example- say you're looking for vacation houses. Normally, you’d juggle 10 tabs comparing pricing, reading reviews, and zooming in on maps. You may just ask, "Which one is closest to the beach and has a kitchen?" and Copilot Mode will go through your open tabs and give you the answer. Not as many clicks. Better results.

An AI Arms Race That Is Getting Bigger

Microsoft, with Copilot mode, joins the ongoing AI race populated by companies like ChatGPT and Perplexity AI. Even X, which used to be called Twitter, has joined the bandwagon with Grok, its snarky chatbot powered by Elon.

Edge's Copilot Mode is noteworthy because it brings all of that AI potential right into your browser, where most of us already spend hours every day. No need to switch apps or use plug-ins. Just you and the web, but smarter. Easy, private, and it is free for now.

You can experience Copilot Mode for free right now on Edge for Windows and Mac. You can turn it off at any point and go back to having too many tabs open, since it's completely optional. Microsoft also offers great privacy, which is very important. Before it can access your open tabs, Copilot Mode will ask you first.