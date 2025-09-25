Microsoft Makes Windows 10 Security Updates Free After Pressure From Euroconsumers Group

Microsoft has been forced to change its plans for Windows 10 users in Europe. With support for Windows 10 officially ending on October 14, 2025, many people were worried their PCs would be left unprotected. To calm those fears, Microsoft had offered an extra year of security updates, but only if users switched on its Windows Backup feature.

Now, thanks to pressure from Euroconsumers, a major consumer rights group, Microsoft will have to provide these security updates completely free in the European Economic Area (EEA) and without any conditions. That means users in Europe don’t need to turn on Windows Backup, save their apps, or use Microsoft Rewards to stay protected.

“Microsoft will provide a no-cost Extended Security Updates (ESU) option for Windows 10 consumer users in the European Economic Area,” Euroconsumers confirmed in a statement this week.

This means European Windows 10 users will get critical security fixes until October 13, 2026, at no extra cost. They don’t have to back up files or turn on extra features to get them. Companies outside this offer can still buy up to three years of security updates. In other parts of the world, users still need to enable Windows Backup to qualify.

Consumer groups are also pushing Microsoft to extend free updates beyond 2026, arguing that millions of people could still be using Windows 10 and leaving them “exposed to risk” if support is cut off.