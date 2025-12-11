Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Updated 11 December 2025 at 12:58 IST

Microsoft, Meta, Google and Apple Warned Over AI Outputs in US

States are locked in a battle with Washington over AI regulation.

Thomson Reuters
Follow : Google News Icon  
microsoft
Big Tech has been warned by US attorneys general | Image: Reuters

Microsoft, Meta, Google and Apple were among the 13 companies that received a warning from a bipartisan group of state attorneys general, according to a letter from the state leaders, who said their chatbots' "delusional outputs" could be violating state laws. The letter was made public on Wednesday. In it, dozens of attorneys general said the chatbots "encouraged users' delusions," creating mental health risks for kids and adults. They pointed to media reports about a teen confiding in an AI chatbot about his suicide plan. They called on the companies to allow independent audits of their products, adding that state and federal regulators should be able to review them.

States are locked in a battle with Washington over AI regulation. The Trump administration is seeking to bar states from passing their own laws governing the technology. Dozens of state attorneys general from both political parties have pushed back, urging congressional leaders to reject the ban.

Advertisement

Read more: Australia Asks Social Media Companies to Report Progress on Teen Account Ban

Published By : Shubham Verma

Published On: 11 December 2025 at 12:58 IST