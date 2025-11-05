Microsoft Says Windows 10 End-of-Support Message Was a Mistake; Affects Enterprise, Pro, Education Editions

New Delhi: Microsoft has admitted that an “End of Support” message showing up on many Windows 10 devices was a mistake, not a sign that users were cut off from updates. The company confirmed that the alert appeared due to a technical issue following its latest update and mainly affected Enterprise, Pro, and Education editions of Windows 10.

According to Microsoft’s official post, the incorrect message appeared in the Windows Update Settings menu after installing the October 14, 2025 update (KB5066791). Users saw a warning saying, “Your version of Windows has reached the end of support,” even though their systems were still eligible for updates.

The glitch affected devices running Windows 10 version 22H2 (Pro, Education, and Enterprise editions) enrolled in the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program, Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021 and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2021

Microsoft said the issue was purely visual and did not affect the delivery of security patches. “Windows 10 devices that have an activated ESU license will continue to receive security updates,” the company said. It added that both Enterprise LTSC and IoT LTSC versions remain fully supported according to their normal life cycles.

To fix the problem, Microsoft rolled out a cloud configuration update that automatically removes the false message. However, some users may still see the warning if their devices are offline, have firewalls blocking updates, or disabled OneSettings downloads. For enterprise users, IT

Microsoft officially ended regular support for Windows 10 Home and non-ESU editions last month. Hence, all the panic and confusion amidst users.

