Microsoft Sued by Authors for Using Pirated Books to Train its AI: Full Controversy in 5 Points

Updated 26 June 2025 at 12:08 IST
Microsoft is in soup, again. The tech giant this time is receiving flak and a lawsuit because a consortium of popular authors says the corporation trained its Megatron AI model on pirated(stolen) copies of their novels.
According to a report from Reuters, a group of writers, including Pulitzer Prize winner Kai Bird, essayist Jia Tolentino, and historian Daniel Okrent, have sued Microsoft in New York, saying the company violated copyright law. Here’s the full story broken down into 5 simple points to help you understand what’s happening.
This isn’t the first time an AI company has been accused of copyright infringement. Lawsuits are stacking up against OpenAI and Meta as artists, journalists, and writers fight back. Meta recently had a near escape after it was given a win by the US federal court. Meta was sued by a circle of famous authors, including names like Sarah Silverman and Ta-Nehisi Coates, for using their books without permission to train its AI. This lawsuit was filed in 2023.
In the bigger picture, it all boils down to the question of whether tech companies can make AI capabilities worth billions of dollars using creative work they didn't pay for. The answer might change the whole AI sector and define who really makes money off of creativity in the age of machines.
Published 26 June 2025 at 12:08 IST