Microsoft to Bring New Start Menu and AI Tools in Big Windows 11 Update

Microsoft is getting ready to release a major update for Windows 11. The update will bring a new look to the Start menu and add several artificial intelligence (AI) features. These changes are meant to make the system easier to use and help people get more done for everyday tasks.

New Start Menu Design

The Start menu will see a design refresh. It will be easier to scroll through and organise apps. A new section will also show information from your phone, such as recent calls, messages, and battery level. This means you will not need to keep checking your phone while working on your computer. The new layout is designed to help users find what they need faster and with less effort. The redesigned Start menu will have quicker access to the "All Apps" view, which is now organised by categories for easier navigation. It features three distinct views for the all-apps list positioned at the bottom of the main menu for enhanced accessibility: a standard list view, a new grid list view, and a category view that automatically organises installed apps into "folders."

AI Features in Built-In Apps

Microsoft is adding AI tools into several apps that come with Windows 11. These tools are designed to save time and make tasks easier. Apart from improved Windows Search, Paint will let users remove image backgrounds and use AI to create images based on text prompts. Photos will include tools to fix lighting and erase unwanted parts of a photo. Snipping Tool will allow users to copy text from screenshots or hide private information easily. File Explorer will support natural language search, so users can search for files even if they don’t remember the exact name.

Smarter Search and Task Help

The update will also improve how users interact with the system. Windows Copilot will act like an assistant, helping users with tasks like writing, organising, or searching. Search will become smarter, letting users ask questions or search in plain English. These improvements aim to reduce the time spent on routine tasks and help users focus on what matters most.

Who Will Get the Update First?

The new features will first come to devices using special AI hardware, starting with Microsoft’s new Surface laptops and other Copilot+ PCs.