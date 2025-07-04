Mivi's New Wireless Earbuds Bring AI to Your Ears for Under ₹7,000

AI Buds Under ₹7,000: Mivi has launched its new truly wireless earbuds, AI Buds, for the Indian market, and they come at a reasonable cost. The design of the AI Buds is like an hourglass, comes with AI features, and has a claimed battery life of 40 hours. The Mivi AI mobile application is only available on the Google Play Store and offers multiple AI features for a better sound experience.

“With ₹2,000 crores committed to AI development nationally, Mivi’s innovation positions India as a serious player in the global AI race — not just as a user, but as a creator of frontier technologies.” Midhula Devabhaktuni, Co-founder and CMO of Mivi, said.

Here is everything you need to know about the Mivi AI Buds:

What is the price of the Mivi AI Buds?

The price of the Mivi AI Buds is ₹6,999, and you can purchase them either from Flipkart or from their official website.

How is the audio supported on the Mivi AI Buds?

According to a statement, the Mivi AI Buds are equipped with high-resolution audio support and LDAC to provide lossless sound quality. Further, it comes with 3D Soundstage and Spatial audio as well for a better depth experience in the buds.

How many languages does the AI support?

Mivi claims that the AI supports 8 Indian languages. These languages are:

Hindi

Marathi

Kannada

Tamil

Telugu

Bengali

Malayalam

Gujarati

Do the Mivi AI Buds offer Active Noise Cancellation?

Yes, Mivi says the AI Buds are equipped with ANC for a better call and music experience. The AI Buds are equipped with a quad-microphone active noise cancellation (ANC), which allows clear conversations in a noisy environment.

How much is the battery backup of the Mivi AI Buds?