Moto G96 5G Review: Great Looks, Useful Performance—All for Less Than 20K

I experienced that rare moment when I pulled the Moto G96 out of the package and said, "Wait, this costs only Rs 17,999?" It looks like a high-end phone at a mid-range price. But does it really work in real life, or is it just a first impression? Here's what I think after using it every day for work, calls, games, camera testing, and even dropping it by mistake.

Design That Stands Out and Lasts

I used the Greener Pastures version (which is Pantone-certified, by the way), and let me tell you, this is not your average cheap phone that feels like plastic. The eco-leather back feels great. It gives me more grip and doesn't leave fingerprints, which I appreciate during hot commutes and chai breaks. It's thin and light, so it fits easily into my jeans and doesn't feel heavy as I ride the metro or watch TV in bed. I also dropped it once by accident, but don't worry, it was only from the height of the couch. The Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and the strong plastic frame kept it safe.

That Display Is Just... Wow

Honestly, the 6.67-inch P-OLED screen is one of my favourite things here. The colours really stood out, whether I was editing Instagram stories, watching "Gram Chikitsalay" on Prime Video, or reading long articles. The 144Hz frame rate makes scrolling really smooth, and yes, I noticed it while doomscrolling Twitter at night. I tried it in the sun in Delhi, and I was surprised that I could see clearly even at noon. What about watching movies or YouTube with Dolby Atmos stereo speakers? A big improvement over the normal mess of a mono speaker: loud, clear, and immersive.

Camera: Works Well for Most Daily Photos

I was pleasantly impressed by the 50MP main camera with OIS, since I don't anticipate DSLR-quality shots on a phone that costs less than Rs 20,000. Shots taken throughout the day, as when I went to my local cafe or walked in a garden, were clear, had natural colours, but at times were too bright. The ultrawide has trouble in low light, but indoor images were okay. The 32MP front-facing camera performed well for video chats (I tried it on WhatsApp and Instagram) and casual selfies in natural light. The only thing I don't like is that sometimes, even when beauty mode is off, the front camera makes the face look excessively soft. It also shoots 4K video, which is insane for the price.

Performance: Good for Daily Use, but Not for Serious Gaming

It was easy to do everyday tasks with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and 8GB of RAM. I used WhatsApp, YouTube, Canva, Gmail, and Instagram all at the same time and didn't notice any slowdowns. It was easy to switch between apps. But when I played BGMI, I had to set the visuals to medium to get stable performance. You can play games, but don't expect them to be as smooth as on a premium phone. After about 25 minutes of nonstop gaming, the phone did get a little warm. It wasn't dangerous, but noticeable.

Battery: A Full Day Without Sweat

The 5500mAh battery is really strong. I started my day at 8 AM with 100% battery life. I performed the normal things like making calls, sending emails, using social media, taking photos, and watching YouTube. By 10 PM, I still had about 25–30% battery life remaining. That means you can use it all day without having to worry about locating a charger. 33W fast charging isn't lightning fast, but it works. It took me around 75 minutes to charge it all the way. I just plug it in while I have breakfast, and it's ready to go.

Other Things I Saw - The fingerprint scanner under the display is quick and precise. No delays. IP68 water and dust resistance made me feel better throughout the monsoon rains. Android 15 comes with Moto's clean UI, which means no adverts, no bloatware, and no drama. Yes, but only one Android upgrade has been confirmed. At least two would have been great.

The Verdict: A Stylish Daily Driver that Gets the Job Done