Moto Razr 60 Review: The Flip Phone for People Who Don’t Usually Buy Flip Phones

Let’s be real for a second: most practical people wouldn’t even touch a foldable. Too delicate. Too expensive. Too many unknowns. You are bending a screen multiple times a day, of course it sounds like a bad idea. That’s why, even now, foldables are mostly flex devices. They sell to people who want to be seen with them, not people looking for longevity.

Samsung is aware of that. That's why they've made the Z Flip a lifestyle accessory. A vibe. Put a mirror finish on it, use some pastel-coloured marketing, and voilà- status symbol. But it is no longer just Samsung. Motorola's attempting to play the same game with the Razr name, counting on nostalgia and aesthetics while pricing it low enough to entice people who wouldn't normally buy into the foldable fantasy.

So where does the Moto Razr 60 fit into all of that? Interestingly, in the most practical position foldables have reached so far.

Who This Phone Is Actually For

If you're not paying for a foldable because you want the greatest camera, the fastest processor, or a five-year phone, you are paying for it because it's trendy. And Motorola understands that. But they're also intelligent enough to recognise not everybody can or will pay Rs 95,000 for a "trendy" phone.

That's where the Razr 60 comes in. Priced at Rs 49,999, it's Motorola's attempt to bring foldables to the masses, not just the elite. Not for tech enthusiasts or influencers. For regular folks who enjoy the prospect of a flip, but require it to work in reality. For the first time with this form factor, you don't need to pay through the nose just to be able to say you're among the future.

Camera Punches Above Its Weight

This is where Motorola impressed me the most. Foldables tend to suffer here, but Razr 60's dual shooters -50MP wide + 13MP ultrawide- tackle challenging scenes with grace. I put it to use on some night-light street shoots like dark alleys, harsh headlights, patchy lighting and the photos turned out with real detail, proper skin tones, and no blown-out disaster. It's no Pixel, but it's more than sufficient for anyone who is not shooting for billboard ads.

Even selfies on the side camera via the outer screen? Crisp. Throw in 4K video with gyro stabilsation and you've got a camera system that is saying, "yeah, I fold, but I'm not delicate."

Check out the camera samples:

Battery and Software: The Moto Wildcards

Here's the bit that requires genuine context. Motorola is not famous for fast updates. Even today, with Android 15 included out of the box, there is always an uncertainty regarding how long and how quickly updates are going to arrive.

That said, they’ve cleaned up their act. The OS is lighter than Samsung’s One UI and closer to stock Android, which makes the phone feel faster than you would expect from a MediaTek chip. And the Dimensity 7400X is no slouch, it handles social apps, photography, and casual gaming just fine.

Battery life? Also, better than expected. One full day with medium-to-heavy use is completely doable.

The Strategy: Motorola’s Move Into the Middle

Here's the larger context you need to look: Motorola is bored of being the "also-ran" in Android. They have seen that the foldable market remains wide open to someone who can make it affordable. Samsung controls the premium foldable space. But nobody controls the midrange flip. And that is where the Razr 60 enters. It slices the price of the Z Flip 6 by close to Rs 40,000 and yet still delivers the experience the majority of people really care about- external screen, decent cameras, adequate performance, and a hinge that doesn't give the impression of consisting of paper clips. Just ignore the crease you see when you hold the phone at an awkward angle and degree, because when held right, it feels seamless. Moto Razr 60 is a fashion phone, that’s what the company bravely wants to associate itself with this time, but it is not only about style. It is a strategy. Economics.

Razr 60 vs Razr 60 Ultra: What Should You Buy?

If you're stuck between the two, go for the Razr 60 Ultra if you crave flagship performance. It offers Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 1TB storage space, 165Hz LTPO screens in and out, Dolby Vision, improved ultrawide, quicker storage (UFS 4.0), and 8K recording. It's a maxed-out experience overall.

But it is worth buying Razr 60 if you merely need the foldable lifestyle without spending beyond Rs 50,000. It remains premium-looking, snaps well, and gets the basics right. At Rs 50K, it is far and away the best value foldable available in India today. Samsung Flip 6 doesn't even come near this price.

At last, a Flip for All

The Moto Razr 60 is evidence that foldables do not necessarily have to be breakable playthings for privileged children. It is fashionable but not gimmicky. Practical but not dull. And it does the one thing every foldable needs to do: make users actually want to experiment with folding a phone again.