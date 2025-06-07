Motorola Edge 60 Launch Date Set for June 10, Here is What It May Cost You

Motorola has confirmed June 10 as the launch date for Edge 60 smartphone. This is what we expect the price to be. | Image: Motorola

Motorola has confirmed the launch date for its next smartphone, the Moto Edge 60. The phone will be launched on June 10, nearly a month after it was first announced alongside the Edge 60 Pro. This will be the second phone from the company launched in one month, the first being the pocket-sized phone, Moto Razr 60.

The Moto Edge 60 is the vanilla model of the recently launched Razr 60 Pro. The latter sells at Rs 29,999 on Flipkart. The company, in an official announcement on X (formerly Twitter), confirmed the India launch date along with some details on the innards of the phone. The phone will be up for buying on Flipkart, Moto’s online store and authorised sellers after a week of its launch date.

Moto Edge 60 Specifications

The Moto Edge 60 will have slightly different specs for the India model. The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC instead of the 7300 in the global variant. It will also have a bigger 5500mAh battery than the 5200mAh battery seen in the global model.

Coming to the design and design, the phone will sport a 1.5K quad-curved display. It will most likely have a 6.67-inch display with 2712 x 1220 pixels pf resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate with brightness maxing out at 4500 nits. The durability will be taken care of by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

Moto Edge 60 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, likely to team up with UFS 2.2 storage and LPDDR4X RAM. It may run on Android 15 and will offer 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patches. The phone will likely have a 5,500 mAh battery with 68W fast charging support. It will come with an in-display camera, Bluetooth version 5.4, and WiFi 6.

The optics department will include a 50MP Sony LYT700C with OIS and a 50MP ultrawide 3X optical zoom camera. On the front, you may get a 50MP front sensor.

Moto Edge 60 Price