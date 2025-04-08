Motorola Moto G Stylus (2025) Launched — But Indian Customers Can’t Buy It

Updated April 8th 2025, 21:58 IST
Motorola has launched the 2025 version of its stylus phone, conveniently called the Moto G Stylus (2025). It follows the design language of the rest of the Motorola phones but adds support for a stylus that sits inside a silo at the bottom — much like the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Although it is budget-friendly, the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2025) offers features such as water resistance, bloat-free software, and a 3.5mm headphone jack – in 2025!
The Moto G Stylus (2025) starts at $399 (roughly ₹34,500), but it is currently available only in the US. That means customers in India are out of luck for now. The phone comes in Gibraltar Sea and Surf the Web Pantone with a leather-inspired finish.
Featuring 5G support, the new Moto G Stylus (2025) boasts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ pOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 3000 nits. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip, paired with an Adreno 710 GPU. It offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. However, users can expand the storage on the Moto G Stylus (2025) using a microSD card of up to 1TB. The phone comes with Android 15 with the company’s My UX skin on top.
For photography, the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2025) packs a 50MP rear camera with a Sony LYT-700C sensor. It supports optical image stabilisation (OIS) and 4K video recording. The main camera is assisted by a 13MP ultrawide camera that also doubles as a macro snapper. Selfies on the phone are handled by a 32MP camera, which sits inside a punch-hole. Motorola claims the phone has military-grade durability, while the phone has an IP68 rating for resistance against water immersion. Keeping the lights on is a 5000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging through a cable and 15W wireless charging.
Published April 8th 2025, 21:58 IST