Motorola Moto G Stylus (2025) Launched — But Indian Customers Can’t Buy It

Motorola has launched the 2025 version of its stylus phone, conveniently called the Moto G Stylus (2025). It follows the design language of the rest of the Motorola phones but adds support for a stylus that sits inside a silo at the bottom — much like the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Although it is budget-friendly, the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2025) offers features such as water resistance, bloat-free software, and a 3.5mm headphone jack – in 2025!

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2025) price

The Moto G Stylus (2025) starts at $399 (roughly ₹34,500), but it is currently available only in the US. That means customers in India are out of luck for now. The phone comes in Gibraltar Sea and Surf the Web Pantone with a leather-inspired finish.

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2025) specifications

Featuring 5G support, the new Moto G Stylus (2025) boasts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ pOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 3000 nits. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip, paired with an Adreno 710 GPU. It offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. However, users can expand the storage on the Moto G Stylus (2025) using a microSD card of up to 1TB. The phone comes with Android 15 with the company’s My UX skin on top.