Motorola Razr 60 Ultra vs Razr 60: How Are They Different?

Motorola has introduced its new flip phones in global markets. They are called the Razr 60 Ultra and the Razr 60, with the former being the flagship model. The Razr 60 Ultra has the latest Snapdragon processor, larger displays, and a 50MP selfie camera. On the other hand, the cheaper Razr 60 has a MediaTek processor and smaller displays on both front and back. Here is how they both are different.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra vs Razr 60: Specifications

Display: On the inside, the Razr 60 Ultra has a 7-inch FlexView 1.5K pOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate between 1 and 165Hz, Dolby Vision, and a peak brightness of 4,000. Its cover display measures 4 inches and uses an LTPO pOLED panel with a 1-165Hz refresh rate, up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic protection on top.

On the other hand, the Razr 60 has a 6.96-inch full-HD+ pOLED inner display, featuring support for an adaptive refresh rate between 1 and 120Hz and up to 3000 nits of peak brightness. It has a 3.63-inch QuickView display on its cover, using a pOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1700 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Processor: Motorola has used Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset inside the Razr 60 Ultra, along with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Meanwhile, the Razr 60 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Both phones run Android 15-based operating systems, which include AI features.

Cameras: The Razr 60 Ultra has a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 50MP ultrawide camera on the back. Its selfie camera includes a 50MP sensor, as well. On the other hand, the Razr 60 has a 50MP primary camera with OIS and a 13MP ultrawide camera on the back, while its selfie camera houses a 32MP sensor.

Battery: Motorola has provided a 4700mAh battery with support for 68W fast wired charging and 30W wireless charging on the Razr 60 Ultra. Meanwhile, the Razr 60 has a 4500mAh battery with 30W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra vs Razr 60: Prices